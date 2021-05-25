Report says UK Conservatives seen as insensitive to Muslims

LONDON (AP) — An independent report says British Prime Minister Boris Johnson helped create an impression that his Conservative Party is “insensitive” to Muslims with a newspaper column comparing veil-wearing women to “letter boxes.” An inquiry concluded Tuesday that “anti-Muslim sentiment remains a problem” within the party. But it didn’t find the party institutionally racist or failed to take complaints seriously. The inquiry committee cleared Johnson of breaking the party’s code of conduct but said Conservative leaders “ought to set a good example for appropriate behaviors and language.” Johnson told the committee that he wouldn’t use “some of the offending language from my past writings” now that he is prime minister.