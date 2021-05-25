WATCH LIVE: Defense presents its case in Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial

WATCH LIVE: Defense presents its case in Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trialNew
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KTIV) - The trial continues for a man who stands accused of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.
Tuesday morning, defense attorneys for Cristhian Bahena Rivera are to present their case for the trial.
During yesterday's trial, the prosecution rested its case against Rivera. Find a full recap of Monday's proceedings here.