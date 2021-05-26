After a nice day, thunderstorms move in Wednesday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our Wednesday will start off with plenty of sunshine through the morning hours and comfortable temperatures and humidity.



As the afternoon goes on, cloud cover will be increasing ahead of our next system.



A few of us may even see a few raindrops late in the day though most of the rain holds off until after sunset.



Highs will be near 80 degrees with a light breeze.



Overall, it will be a pretty pleasant day!



As we get later into the evening hours, thunderstorms will become likely and some of those could be strong in southern Siouxland.



Strong winds are the main threat though some large hail is also possible.



Storms will continue overnight with lingering showers likely Thursday, especially early in the day.



Some of us could end up with over an inch of rain by the time it ends Thursday night.



Temperatures will be much cooler starting Thursday as well.



More on how much our temperatures will dip in the coming days on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.