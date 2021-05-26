AP source: Biden picks LA mayor, envoy for ambassador posts

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to announce former senior State Department official Nicholas Burns to serve as his ambassador to China and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to be his ambassador to India. That’s according to a person familiar with the deliberations who was not authorized to publicly comment on the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity. With the moves, Biden is turning to a seasoned diplomat and a longtime political ally to serve in two of the highest-profile diplomatic postings. Burns and Garcetti, if confirmed by the Senate, would come to their postings at high-pressure moments in the U.S. relationships with China and India.