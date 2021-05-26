Around Siouxland: Ice Cream Days Cornhole Tournament

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Ice Cream Days are coming up next month in Le Mars, Iowa and a whole lot of fun events will be going on.

One of those events will be a Cornhole Tournament. It takes place at 1 p.m. on June 19 at O'Toole Park in Le Mars.

Anyone from 10-year-olds to 100-year-olds will be eligible to play in the tournament.

Those interested must register by June 14 at the Le Mars YMCA. It costs each two-person team $30 to register, and only 32 teams will be accepted. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams.

Alongside the Cornhole Tournament, O'Toole park will have music, food trucks, the Post Lockdown Throwdown and the Grill 'n Rib Rally.

The official rules for the tournament can be viewed here.