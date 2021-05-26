Author Roxane Gay launches imprint Roxane Gay Books

NEW YORK (AP) — Roxane Gay’s latest project is an imprint that will release the kinds of books she likes to read. The author of such works as “Bad Feminist” and “Hunger” is teaming up with Grove Atlantic on Roxane Gay Books. It will publish three books a year. Gay has worked for years with Grove, which in 2014 released her debut novel “An Untamed State.” She also has long been interested in promoting other writers, whether through her Medium magazine Gay or through her Audacious Book Club. Gay’s new imprint will publish fiction and nonfiction. And in partnership with Grove it will sponsor a publishing fellowship program.