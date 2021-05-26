Camp High Hopes kicks off summer

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Camp High Hopes kicked off summer on Wednesday evening with a dance party.

Campers could come for food, music and games at the lodge.

The party signified the end of the school year and the start of summer activities at the camp.

Camp Director Derek Bergman said this year will be a little different than in years past.

"We're running camp like we would most other summers. The big difference is staffers will be wearing masks, many activities are outside, and we lowered our enrollment, so we will be at 70% capacity this summer," said Bergman.

Bergman said they are close to filling every spot for campers this summer.