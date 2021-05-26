Hy-Vee issues recall for Chicken Street Taco Kit due to undeclared egg ingredient

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling its Chicken Street Taco Kit due to a recall issued its supplier.

Reser's Fine Foods provided Hy-Vee with bulk Chicken Taco Kits, which were repacked into Hy-Vee kits.

Hy-Vee says these kits provided by Reser's contain Chipolte Crema Sauce which contains egg that was not declared on the label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The voluntary recall includes the Hy-Vee Chicken Street Taco Kits which were sold in deli cases in black plastic trays with clear plastic lids.

The products were distributed by Hy-Vee grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

To date, there have been no reports of illness or complaints involving the product addressed in this recall.

Customers with an egg allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it, or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.