Iowa customer stops attempted armed robbery

NEAR DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) — A convenience store robbery outside Des Moines, Iowa had a peaceful ending thanks to a brave customer.

He spoke with the armed suspect, calmed him down and distracted him.

“I just pulled up,” Brice Gathercole said. “I was walking in to get a bag of ice.”

Brice Gathercole never imagined a quick trip to Casey’s to buy ice would turn into him interrupting a robbery.

“Came up to the counter and there is this gentleman standing behind the counter with a gun stuffing his pockets full of cigarettes,” Gathercole said.

The store’s three clerks were hiding in a closet office and on the phone with police.

“I just started talking to him, you know, trying to keep everything nice and calm and cool, you know, asking if he needed any help or if he needed a ride somewhere. Anything to get him kind of calm and relaxed,” Gathercole said.

While that conversation is going on inside, Colfax police and Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies are swarming the store outside.

“I tell him, I say, ‘you know, I’m trying to help you here,’” Gathercole said. “I said, ‘could you point that somewhere else?’ and he looked away just for a second. I grabbed the barrel of the gun, pulled it off to my side and then took it away from him. I knew all the officers were out here, so I went out the door with the gun like this.”

Colfax police took Danny Stevens into custody, and no one was hurt.

“It turned out the best way it could,” Colfax Police Chief Andy Summy said.

All because this customer, with no law enforcement or military training, never broke a sweat.

When asked how he was able to stay so calm, Gathercole said, “I don’t know. I just kind of roll with the flow.”

“I wouldn’t call myself a hero,” he added. “I was just helping out.”

Gathercole might not call himself a hero, but the police chief does.