Judge upholds Penn St. ex-president Spanier’s jail sentence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A judge has upheld the jail sentence of the former Penn State president who was forced out as the school’s top administrator after Jerry Sandusky was arrested nearly a decade ago. The judge says Graham Spanier must report to jail on July 9 to begin serving at least two months for endangering the welfare of children, followed by two months of house arrest. Spanier had stayed out of jail during appeals. A Penn State spokesperson says Spanier remains a tenured faculty member on administrative leave who is not teaching classes.