Lawsuit filed challenging Arkansas’ near-total abortion ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Abortion rights supporters are suing Arkansas to challenge the state’s near-total ban on the procedure. The American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood on Wednesday asked a federal judge to strike down the new new, which takes effect July 28. The measure bans all abortions except those to protect the life of the mother. The ban is part of an effort by conservatives to force the U.S. Supreme Court to review is 1973 decision legalizing abortion nationwide. Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed the ban despite concerns about its constitutionality and its lack of rape and incest exceptions.