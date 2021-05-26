Mexican food truck brings new flavors to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A food truck is bringing new flavors to Siouxland with some unique dishes.

La Palapa opened for the season, Wednesday afternoon. You can find the truck parked on West 7th St. in Sioux City.

The business has attracted lots of people with traditional and unique Mexican street snacks.

The owners say it was important for them to give Siouxlanders the option to enjoy this type of food, since there are not many places in Siouxland that offer it.

"I mean Mexico is really known for their cuisine world wide, people love Mexican food where ever you go," said German Amezcua, owner of La Palapa.

The owners say they are expecting a very busy summer.