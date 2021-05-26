Nebraska to offer full tax exemption to military retirees

NCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Military retirees who stay in Nebraska after their service ends won’t have to pay state taxes on their retirement income under a new state law.

Gov. Pete Ricketts signed into law a full tax exemption that will go into effect in 2022.

Ricketts approved it outside the governor’s residence, surrounded by state lawmakers and advocates for veterans.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Tom Brewer, of Gordon, says the measure will help Nebraska keep its military retirees, who are often highly educated and have security clearances that make them attractive to military contractors.