Packers say they won’t let Rodgers situation distract them

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ teammates say the MVP’s uncertain status won’t distract them in their offseason preparations. Rodgers hasn’t been present for organized team activities this week following an ESPN report last month that he doesn’t want to return to Green Bay. Rodgers was noncommittal about his future in an ESPN interview Monday night. Rodgers wasn’t the only notable Packer missing from Tuesday’s OTA session. All-Pro selection Davante Adams and most of the Packers’ other receivers also weren’t there.