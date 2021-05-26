Switzerland ends talks toward sweeping new accords with EU

GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss government has pulled out of years-long negotiations with the European Union on a comprehensive package of bilateral accords. Officials said the two sides failed to reach agreement on the cross-border movement of jobseekers and other key issues. Switzerland’s foreign minister said Wednesday that the Alpine nation’s government informed the European Commission’s president about the decision to withdraw from the talks. He says Switzerland hopes to remain a close partner of the 27-nation EU, with which it has more than 100 bilateral treaties. The negotiations largely stumbled over EU demands for full access to the Swiss labor market for its citizens, including those seeking work.