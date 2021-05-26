Trial date set for South Dakota attorney general involved in fatal crash

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -- A trial date has been set for the South Dakota attorney general who struck and killed a man along a Hyde County highway.

Jason Ravnsborg will go on trial Aug. 26 on three misdemeanor charges, including careless driving, operating a vehicle while on an electronic device and driving outside of his lane.

The state Department of Public Safety says Ravnsborg was distracted the night of Sept. 12, swerved out of his lane near Highmore and struck 55-year-old Joe Boever who was walking on the shoulder with a flashlight.

Investigators say Boever crashed headfirst through the windshield of Ravnsborg's car with his glasses landing inside the vehicle. Ravnsborg told officials he never saw Boever and thought he struck a deer.