Vaccine inequality in India sends many falling through gaps

NEW DELHI (AP) — The disparities of the coronavirus pandemic were already stark in India, where access to health care is as stratified and unequal as other parts of its society. Now, the divide along the lines of wealth and technology are further widening that chasm, and many people are falling through the gaps as vaccines remain inaccessible to millions. This worries health experts who say such inequality could slow India’s fight against the virus that has been killing more than 4,000 people a day. The disparity is expected to worsen as the virus takes hold in India’s vast countryside, where the health care system is weak and the true extent of the damage is hard to gauge.