Around Siouxland: Exploration Wednesdays

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center on the Sioux City riverfront has a summer program coming up.

Starting next week on June 2, the center will be holding "Exploration Wednesdays."

The events are go throughout the summer and involve different activities and crafts. For the month of June the event's theme will be plants, gardens, animals and rivers.

Each Wednesday will have two classes, one at 9:30 a.m. for kids second grade and younger, and one at 11 a.m. for kids in third grade and higher.

No registration is necessary, find more about the program here.