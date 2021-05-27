Corps: Appeal review for Alaska mine could take over a year

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it could take more than a year to weigh an appeal by a developer seeking to build a copper and gold mine in a region that supports the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery. The corps’ Pacific Ocean Division in Hawaii is handling the appeal by the Pebble Limited Partnership, which was denied approval of a key permit for the project in southwest Alaska’s Bristol Bay region by the corps’ Alaska District. A November decision signed by the Alaska District commander determined the proposed Pebble mine was “contrary to the public interest.”