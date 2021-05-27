Egypt president in Djibouti to forge ties amid Nile dispute

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi is in Djibouti for talks with his counterpart there as part of Egyptian diplomatic attempts to build more African alliances amid an ongoing water dispute with Ethiopia. Thursday’s visit to the Horn of Africa nation stands as the first in decade by an Egyptian president. El-Sissi is expected to discuss with Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh bilateral relations — namely military and economic ties in this “historic visit.” That’s according to a statement released by the president’s office. The visit comes amid mounting tension between Egypt and Sudan on one hand and Ethiopia on the other, over Ethiopia’s $4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.