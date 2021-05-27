EPA restoring state and tribal power to protect waterways

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is restoring a rule that grants states and Native American tribes authority to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. It’s the latest reversal of a Trump-era policy. A section of the federal Clean Water Act gives states and tribes power to block federal projects over water-pollution concerns. But the Trump administration curbed that review power to advance President Donald Trump’s goal of fast-tracking energy projects such as oil and natural gas pipelines. EPA Administrator Michael Regan told The Associated Press that he “will not hesitate to correct decisions that weakened the authority of states and tribes to protect their waters.″