French energy giant Total stops payments on Myanmar pipeline

BANGKOK (AP) — The French energy company Total SA says its shareholders have voted to suspend distributions of cash to stakeholders in the joint venture company running a gas pipeline in Myanmar. Pressure has been growing on companies with investments or operations linked to the Myanmar military to suspend any financial support following a Feb. 1 coup. Total said in a statement issued Wednesday that shareholders of the Moattama Gas Transportation Co., which operates the Yadana pipeline, made the decision at a meeting held on May 12. It said the decision was taken in light of the unstable context in Myanmar. Total is still operating the pipeline, however, keeping the supply of gas steady so as to not disrupt the electricity supply in Myanmar and Thailand.