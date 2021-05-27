Germany, Norway flip switch on $2.4B undersea energy link

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and Norway have inaugurated a new undersea cable that directly links the two countries’ electricity networks. The project has been described as a key step in Europe’s effort to shift away from fossil fuels to renewable energy. The $2.4 billion Nordlink project will allow Germany to export excess electricity from its wind parks to Norway, where it can be stored in the Nordic nation’s vast hydropower reservoirs. During periods of little wind, electricity can be released from Norwegian reservoirs again to meet German demand. Experts say the new link should help lower the price of electricity in Germany, which is relatively high compared to other European countries.