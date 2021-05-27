Italy’s Carla Fracci, La Scala prima ballerina, dies at 84

MILAN (AP) — Carla Fracci, an Italian cultural icon and former La Scala prima ballerina who formed a memorable partnership with Rudolf Nureyev, has died at her home in Milan. She was 84. The La Scala theater announced her death Thursday with “great sadness,” without giving a cause. Italian news reports said she had been fighting cancer. The Milan theater recalled her “fairytale rise” from the daughter of a tram driver to the star of some of the world’s biggest stages alongside the greats of dance.