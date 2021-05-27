Ex-wife: Employee who killed 9 talked of workplace attacks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The number of people killed by a gunman at a California rail yard has risen to nine. Officials late Wednesday identified the victim as 49-year-old Alex Ward Fritch. He had been critically wounded in the attack in San Jose. The assailant was a transit employee who killed himself as law enforcement rushed in. The ex-wife of Samuel Cassidy says even more than a decade ago, he was often resentful of his work and talked about killing people at his job. She says she didn’t believe him. The shooting is the 15th mass killing in the U.S. this year.