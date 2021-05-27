Lakes Area News: Construction project begins on recreational trails

(Dickinson County, IA) KUOO Radio - A major project is underway at the intersection of two heavily used recreational trails in Dickinson county.

Imagine Iowa Great Lakes is working with the Dickinson County Trails Board to construct a trail head at the corner of Lake Street and Peoria Avenue in Spirit Lake, where the spine trail and Tatonka Ska Trace trails meet up with each other.

Michele Goodenow of Imagine Iowa Great Lakes says the new trail head will offer a number of amenities. "It will have two restrooms, a number of benches, it will provide shade for cyclists and pedestrian; it will have a nice, big parking lot; a bicycle repair station and a charging station; a water fountain to fill bottles of water and for your pets. It's got a steel canopy. The architecture is really beautiful."

Goodenow says they were hoping to have the project further along than what it is by now, but she says they were delayed in getting steel. They now hope to have the project completed by late July.