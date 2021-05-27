Louisiana lawmakers reject non-unanimous juries relief bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An effort to offer a possible path to release for an estimated 1,500 people in Louisiana convicted of felonies by juries that were not unanimous was blocked by lawmakers on a House committee. Only five lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee supported the proposal by Democratic Rep. Randal Gaines. Seven committee members voted against it Thursday. Criminal justice advocates pushed the measure after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in mid-May that prisoners convicted by non-unanimous juries before the court banned the practice in 2020 didn’t need to be retried. That left about 1,500 felons convicted by a 10- or 11-member majority of a jury in prison.