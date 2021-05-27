Memorial Day will delay Sioux City garbage collection by 1 day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Due to upcoming Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 31, there will be a delay in garbage collection in Sioux City.

A press release from the city says Gill Hauling will be delaying garbage and recycling collections by one day.

The city says Monday's collections will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday's on Wednesday's and so on for the remainder of the week.

The Citizen's Convenience Center at 5800 28th Street will be closed on Memorial Day as well.

More information on residential garbage and recycling collection can be found on Sioux City's website.