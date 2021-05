SIOUX CITY(KTIV) The Sioux City Musketeers have been busy preparing for next season.

The Musketeers selected 18 players in Phase II of the USHL Draft on Thursday.

The Muskies first pick was Goalie Axel Mangbo from Sweden.

Sioux City had two picks in round two and selected Defenseman Leyton Stenman and Wing Peteris Purmalis.

The 2021-2022 season with be the Musketeers 50th Anniversary Season.