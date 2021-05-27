Norfolk’s Director of Public Safety resigning after 31 years of service

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - After 31 years of service to the community, Norfolk, Nebraska's Director of Public Safety Shane Weidner is resigning on June 15 to pursue a new job.

Although he won't be working for the city anymore, he will still be working in Norfolk.

Weidner held several positions in the city during his 31 years of service.

According to the city's website, he started as a firefighter in Norfolk in 1990 at the age of 22. He was then promoted to rescue supervisor with the fire division in November of 1991, and shift commander in May 1994.

In July of 1996, he became the city's fire chief, and later became city administrator in 2011.

Weidner then became Director of Public safety in 2017. He says he feels blessed for a great career in Norfolk.

"It's been a wonderful, wonderful career. The lord has truly blessed me with a career with the city of Norfolk and the many experiences that this community has given me and an opportunity to serve this community is just something that is irreplaceable" said Weidner.

Weidner also says that Norfolk is blessed with employees who really care about their city, and that he will miss them dearly.