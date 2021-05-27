Romanian accused of credit card skimming arrested in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The strange saga of a Romanian man accused of running a massive credit card skimming operation in the Mexican resort of Cancún has ended in his arrest. Mexican prosecutors said Florian Tudor was arrested Thursday on an extradition request from Romania, for attempted murder, organized crime and extortion. Tudor had access to high-level Mexican officials, and allegedly stole credit card information from hundreds of tourists at his ATM machines. Tudor has maintained his innocence. He was granted a meeting on March 3 with Mexico’s Public Safety Secretary, the country’s top police official, to hear his claims that he is a legitimate businessman facing political persecution.