Search continues for missing 11-year-old Nebraska boy, authorities looking through surveillance video

LA VISTA, Neb. (KTIV) - Law enforcement in Nebraska continue to search for an 11-year-old autistic boy who went missing last week on May 17.

At this time, the La Vista Police Department says Ryan Larsen is considered an endangered missing person and due to the time that has passed without any sign of him, investigators are exploring all possible scenarios.

At this point in the search, authorities are looking through surveillance video and have shifted their focus away from searches at the Walnut Creek Recreation Center, where dive teams looked extensively for Ryan.

The last confirmed sightings of Ryan were on Monday, May 17 in La Vista, a suburb of Omaha. Authorities say Ryan was seen in surveillance video from a La Vista business and a resident at a local apartment complex saw him in that area shortly after.

La Vista Police have partnered with the FBI, the Nebraska State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies to locate Ryan.

Again, Ryan is a 11-year-old autistic boy from La Vista. He is white, has brown hair, hazel eyes, is 5'8" tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

If you see Ryan or have any information about his whereabouts, authorities ask you call 911.