Sioux City Musketeers honor Hull, Iowa seven-year-old

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Musketeers routinely treat young patients with chronic health conditions to a memorable night through the team's "Hot Shots" program.

One of those young patients passed away this weekend.

Seven-year-old Carter Van Meeteren was selected as the Musketeers Hot Shot for the game on April, 11.

Carter, who had a heart condition, rode to the game in a limo, got his own jersey, and met the entire team.

During the draft on Thursday, the Musketeers honored Carter by picking him as an honorary selection.

"It's an honorary pick for us. I think it just shows, outside the board is really important. Just a sweet soul who came here to live out his night. But we got to live the dream of having him here," said Luke Strand, Musketeers Head Coach.

Carter was from Hull, Iowa. He reportedly was a fun-loving kid, a huge fan of the Musketeers and hockey, and had a unique love of cars.