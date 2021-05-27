Skip to Content

UN agency says over 180 migrants intercepted off Libya coast

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N.’s migration agency says More than 180 Europe-bound migrants were intercepted by Libya’s coast guard and returned to North African country’s Mediterranean shores. The International Organization for Migration tweeted Thursday that a total of 187 migrants were provided emergency assistance before being taken into detention centers. In the years since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, war-torn Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

Associated Press

