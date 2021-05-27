YMCA summer camp in Norfolk, NE back at full capacity

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - With things starting to get back to normal in Siouxland, summer camps are starting up.

One of those camps is Summer Day Camp at the YMCA in Norfolk, Nebraska, which got back into full swing earlier this week.

Leaders at the YMCA say camp is full and back to normal.

This year kids have a wide variety of activities at their disposal, from swimming in the pool, to playing on the indoor turf fields, and even some crafts. Camp administrators say it's great to be back at full capacity and that this summer really is special.

"Last year, we had the cap at 40 kids and we only ever had 30 so we could've accepted more and last year just didn't feel like camp. This summer we have full weeks. We have all the kids that we can accept so we got full staff. This summer feels like a normal summer for us and we're happy," said Shayla Linda, YMCA Summer Day Camp Director.

The camp is not requiring masks for campers, but they are doing temperature and wellness checks, as well as sanitizing and disinfecting when necessary.