3 officers face arraignment in Black man’s restraint death

SEATTLE (AP) — Three Washington state police officers are due in court Friday to face charges in the restraint death of a Black man who repeatedly told them he couldn’t breathe. Attorney General Bob Ferguson charged Tacoma officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins, who are both white, with second-degree murder Thursday after witnesses said they attacked Manuel Ellis. Officer Timothy Rankine, who is Asian, is charged with manslaughter. All three were scheduled to be arraigned Friday. The 33-year-old was killed March 3, 2020, weeks before George Floyd’s death triggered a nationwide reckoning on race and policing. Ellis’ final words — “I can’t breathe, sir!” — were captured by a home security camera.