A cool holiday weekend with shower chances

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There's a bit of a chill in the air this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 40s, a bit of a breeze and plenty of cloud cover.



Some pockets of fog will be possible early and so will a few sprinkles.



As we get toward the middle of the day, though, we should start to see some sun breaking through the clouds and the cloud cover will continue to decrease this afternoon.



Highs will end up close to 60 degrees with less of a breeze as the day goes along.



Tonight we may manage to get enough clearing to see a few pockets of frost in northwest Iowa with temperatures falling into the mid 30s there.



It may not be a bad idea to cover some of your plants!



Clouds will be increasing through the day Saturday with a small chance for a shower late in the day and better chances Saturday night into Sunday night.



More on the chances for showers through the holiday weekend on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.