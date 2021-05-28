Asian shares mostly higher on upbeat US jobs, growth data

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares are higher, powered by encouraging signs that the U.S. economy is recovering from the pandemic. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index climbed 2.1% on Friday and other regional benchmarks all advanced. Shares in Chinese online retail giant JD.com’s logistics arm gained 4.3% in their first trading day in Hong Kong after it raised 24 billion Hong Kong dollars ($3.1 billion) by selling a portion of the unit to outside investors. The S&P 500 gained 0.1% on Thursday after data showed the number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits fell to 406,000. The Commerce Department reported the economy grew at a 6.4% pace in the first quarter of the year.