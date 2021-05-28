Hong Kong tycoon gets 14-month jail term over 2019 protest

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong media tycoon and outspoken pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai has been sentenced to more jail time over his role in an anti-government protest in 2019. Lai, the founder of The Apply Daily tabloid, and nine others were charged with inciting and taking part in a protest in October 2019 with thousands of others to oppose dwindling political freedoms. Lai was sentenced to 14 months in prison. He is currently serving a separate 14-month jail term for other convictions earlier this year also related to the rallies, which were the biggest challenge to Beijing since the city was handed from British to Chinese control in 1997. Beijing has arrested most of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, and others have fled abroad.