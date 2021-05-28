May 28: Nebraska reports over 4,000 vaccine series completed, COVID-19 hospitalizations remain at 73

(KTIV) - Nebraska is reporting 812,324 people have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, an increase of 4,446 since Thursday's report.

According to the state's COVID-19 Dashboard, 42.6% of Nebraska's 12 and older population is fully vaccinated.

In total, Nebraska has administered 1,678,660 vaccine doses. As of Friday morning, 113,466 Nebraskans are partially vaccinated.

The latest data from Nebraska health officials shows there have been 61 more positive cases reported in the state. In total, there have been 223,304 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Nebraska since the pandemic began.

There are currently 73 hospitalizations in the state due to the virus, which is the same number reported on Thursday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard shows 2,249 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the state. No additional deaths were reported on May 28.