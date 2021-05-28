NJ to give beachgoers COVID shots over Memorial Day weekend

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Beachgoers at three popular Jersey Shore spots will be able to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus over the Memorial Day weekend. Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday announced the “Shots At The Shore” campaign that will offer free vaccinations Saturday and Sunday at Sandy Hook, Long Branch and Asbury Park. The announcement came on the day that New Jersey dropped its indoor mask mandate, which Murphy called “one of the biggest steps we can take to move forward with our recovery.” Atlantic City’s casinos can now operate at full capacity, and slot machines that had been intentionally disabled to create space between players were open again.