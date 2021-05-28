Norfolk RV dealer says market has been “unreal” during pandemic

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of summer vacations and some Siouxlanders may be starting to plan vacations. But with the pandemic still on people's minds, some worry about getting on a plane.

An alternative to traveling by air is a road trip in an RV or camper. Some dealers have seen a massive spike in sales during the pandemic. They describe the market as "unreal," and one of the biggest years they've had.

They think there's one main reason.

"People are not going overseas. People aren't traveling out of the states like they used to so it's pushed those people into the RV market, which usually they may not have been," said Monte Glaser, the sales manager at Jerry's Trailers and Campers.

Glaser says three to four campers are sold a day, and more people are buying than renting.