Norfolk’s Aquaventure Waterpark delays opening to May 31 due to impending weather

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - During this Memorial Day weekend, a popular water attraction in Norfolk, Nebraska, was scheduled to open. But Mother Nature is changing those plans.

The waterpark was supposed to open Saturday, May 29, but with inclement weather expected this weekend, the park will instead open on Memorial Day.

The temperature outside needs to be 70 degrees for the pool to open. Facility leaders said this decision to delay doesn't come as a surprise.

"I was predicting it because I looked at the forecast just to see. I look forward to a hot opening weekend and I saw that it was gonna be in the 50s or 60s and it went up and down for a couple days, then it said high of 63 Saturday and Sunday with rain on Sunday. So I think we made the right call" said PJ Evans, the Aquatics Director for the City of Norfolk.