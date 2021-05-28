Sarpy County Board ordered to hold off naming new treasurer

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A judge has granted a temporary injunction to keep the Sarpy County Board from naming a new county treasurer while a lawsuit filed by the ousted former treasurer proceeds. Television station WOWT reports that District Judge Geoffrey Hall issued a temporary injunction this week in the lawsuit of Brian Zuger, who was voted out of his elected office by the county board in April. The vote followed a state auditor’s report earlier this year citing missteps by Zuger’s office that caused Millard Public Schools to miss out on a nearly $2.4 million tax payment, while Bellevue’s school district was overpaid by $2.3 million. Zuger has defended his work, saying his office had been trying to correct yearslong problems.