Storm Lake Police Department comes together to support officer’s wife diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A Siouxland police department is coming together to show support for one of their own.

Storm Lake Police Department Lt. John Bauer's wife Megan was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

The department along with the Storm Lake Community School District and IGA Relief Group are setting up a drive-thru fundraiser. All proceeds will go directly to help the Bauer family during this difficult time.

"Our agency is a small agency, everyone here knows each other very well, and we are just one big family so we want to offer them as much support and help them get through this difficult time," said Chief Chris Cole, Storm Lake Police Department.

The fundraiser will take place at the Storm Lake Middle School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday, May 30.

Organizers will be serving pulled pork sandwiches with coleslaw, and a drink. Chief Cole says it is a free will donation fundraiser.

Cole says if you want to help, but can not make it, donations can be dropped off at the Storm Lake Police Department or Central Bank in Storm Lake.