Storm Lake Public Library set to open at 50% capacity

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Storm Lake Public Library will be opening at fifty percent capacity starting June 7th.

Right now, patrons can only visit the library by appointment. They also have only have 30 minutes to browse and check-out items.

Library Director Elizabeth Huff says they are excited to take this next step to getting back to normalcy.

"We are excited, I think one of our appointments was a group of preschoolers and they were giggling, and that was the first time we heard giggling in such a long time, we missed it," said Huff.

A limit of 20 people plus staff will be allowed in the library at a given time when they open at 50% capacity.