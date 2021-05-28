Stroke Awareness Month: Signs and symptoms of strokes

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - May is Stroke Awareness Month and it's important to know the signs of a stroke.

Medical experts with UnityPoint Health - St.Luke's said signs of a stroke can include balance issues, loss of vision, an uneven face, weak arms or legs and slurred speech.

If you think someone is having a stroke, the first thing to do is call 911. Medical experts said time is key when it comes to treating a stroke.

Jennifer Heuertz, Stroke Coordinator at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's, said the most common types of strokes are caused by a clot in the brain. But there are options to help decrease your risk for stroke.

"Maintaining a healthy body weight. Doing about 30 minutes of some sort of activity every day, when possible. Eating a heart-healthy diet. Limiting your cholesterol," said Jennifer Heuertz, Stroke Coordinator.

May is also Women's Health Month. And there are a few stroke symptoms like sudden chest pain or hiccups that are unique to women.

"Women are more prone to strokes. There's about 55 percent of all strokes are women. So, a little over half are women. And as you age, your risk for stroke goes up," said Heuertz.

Heuertz added you could be at risk for a stroke if you have a family history of stroke, have diabetes, hypertension or smoke. She said those are things to discuss with your doctor.