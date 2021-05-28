Tennessee shelter for immigrant children opened under Trump

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee licensed a shelter for immigrant children a year before the state’s Republican governor and U.S. Senators began expressing outrage over unaccompanied minors sent to Chattanooga. Gov. Bill Lee tweeted last week that President Joe Biden’s administration needs to “secure the border & stop scattering children across the country” after a local television station aired footage of immigrant children arriving at a Chattanooga airport. Many unaccompanied immigrant children are temporarily housed in residential shelters while they wait to be placed with relatives or sponsors. The one in Chattanooga was licensed by the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and began operating last year under then-President Donald Trump’s administration.