U.S. Senate candidate Dave Muhlbauer makes stop in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Dave Muhlbauer is a Democrat throwing his hat into the ring in next year's race for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Iowa's Republican Senator Charles Grassley.

Grassley was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1980.

Muhlbauer said he's had a great response to his campaign. He said the key to his campaign is just being himself.

"Doing what we're doing now. Just traveling, hitting the road, meeting people where they're at and just getting that time in. Having those conversations. Wherever you're at. I want to get out there, I want you to know who I am and I want to know what your issues are and how I can help you the best," said Dave Muhlbauer, U.S. Senate Candidate.

Muhlbauer said some of his top priorities if elected include agriculture, education, infrastructure, health care and mental health.