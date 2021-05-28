US Coast Guard continues search for 10 Cubans missing at sea

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard continues to search for 10 Cubans missing from a capsized boat a day after eight other passengers and two bodies were pulled from the water. The agency said the group was spotted Thursday 18 miles southwest of Key West, Florida. Crews searched overnight and kept it up Friday. The Coast Guard said the rescued Cubans said they left the port of Mariel on Sunday and lost the helm of the boat Wednesday. Their boat overturned later that day. An agency spokesman said those rescued were screened and are now safe aboard a Coast Guard cutter.